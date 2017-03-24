Allianz Asset Management AG Boosts Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.07% of Planet Fitness worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 197,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 126,518 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 19.63 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management AG Boosts Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/allianz-asset-management-ag-boosts-stake-in-planet-fitness-inc-plnt.html.

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Marc Grondahl sold 31,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $638,819.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,103 shares of company stock worth $20,126,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.