Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 258,538 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258,538 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $91,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 520,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,305,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 672,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,615,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 764,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,535,000 after buying an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 166.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $138.57 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm earned $29.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post $5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.50 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In related news, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $112,791.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,806.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis R. Zook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $1,127,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,017 shares of company stock worth $8,350,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

