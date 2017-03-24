Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Separately, Cowen and Company set a $3.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) opened at 1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company’s market cap is $93.40 million. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company earned $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/alimera-sciences-inc-alim-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, CEO C. Daniel Myers sold 21,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $29,429.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,861 shares in the company, valued at $251,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 107.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,013,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at $3,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.