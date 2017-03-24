Alico, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) opened at 25.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Alico has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.26.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company’s segments include Orange Co, Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus.

