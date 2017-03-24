Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) opened at 25.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alico, Inc. (ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 14th” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/alico-inc-alco-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-on-april-14th.html.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company’s segments include Orange Co, Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.