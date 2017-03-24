Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Now Covered by Pacific Crest

Research analysts at Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Pacific Crest’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) opened at 108.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.73. Alibaba Group Holding has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Now Covered by Pacific Crest” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-now-covered-by-pacific-crest.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cupps Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 10.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding by 0.3% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,255,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,367,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group Holding

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.