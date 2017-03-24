Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) opened at 9.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $3516.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

