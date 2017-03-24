Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) opened at 9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3516.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

