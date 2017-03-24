Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) opened at 4.9455 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $30.88 million. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

In related news, insider Todd C. Brady purchased 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $100,003.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,836. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 893,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,018,612.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 923,025 shares of company stock worth $4,153,613 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,381,000. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,110,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company’s principal activities include raising capital and research and development activities. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of a treatment for diseases related to high levels of aldehydes.

