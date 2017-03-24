Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Chairman Sells $519,176.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $519,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) opened at 94.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $101.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Chairman Sells $519,176.00 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/alaska-air-group-inc-alk-chairman-sells-519176-00-in-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Vetr raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company’s segments include Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.