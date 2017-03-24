Alaris Royalty Corp.’s (AD) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their market perform rating on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AD. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Acumen Capital set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.07.

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 62,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $786.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.92. Alaris Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/alaris-royalty-corp-s-ad-market-perform-rating-reaffirmed-at-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

In related news, insider Amanda Mai Frazer sold 1,500 shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$33,705.00. Also, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,000 shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$45,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $101,445 over the last quarter.

About Alaris Royalty Corp.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a Canada-based company providing capital to private businesses (individually, a Private Company Partner and collectively the Partners). The Company’s operations consist of investments in private operating entities in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.