Alan Mateo Sells 63,433 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 63,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $3,165,306.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Alan Mateo sold 5,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $248,561.00.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Alan Mateo sold 8,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $394,724.85.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Alan Mateo sold 3,748 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $165,661.60.
Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) opened at 49.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 1.67. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $50.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 105.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.
