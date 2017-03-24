Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) VP Robert H. George Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Robert H. George sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $148,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,220.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) traded down 2.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. 8,841 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post $3.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 675,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after buying an additional 51,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket parts and services.

