Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Akorn in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. WallachBeth Capital increased their price target on Akorn from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Akorn in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded up 0.247% on Thursday, hitting $22.295. The company had a trading volume of 941,117 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.136 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Akorn has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $35.40.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Akorn had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business earned $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Akorn will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akorn by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Akorn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akorn by 2.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Akorn by 11.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Akorn by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

