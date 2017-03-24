Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Director Paul Sagan Sells 18,667 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Paul Sagan sold 18,667 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,207,008.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Sagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Paul Sagan sold 18,667 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $1,265,809.27.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 515,277 shares. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business earned $616 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,736,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,391,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

