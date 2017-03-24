Air Liquide SA (AIQUY) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Liquide SA (NASDAQ:AIQUY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.78 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Air Liquide SA an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AIQUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Liquide SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air Liquide SA in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

Air Liquide SA (NASDAQ:AIQUY) traded down 0.19% on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. Air Liquide SA has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Air Liquide SA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Liquide SA by 443.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Air Liquide SA by 52.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter.

Air Liquide SA Company Profile

L’Air Liquide SA is a France-based provider of gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. It operates through four segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies, and Other activities. The operational management of the Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions (Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa).

