Agrium Inc. (AGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on April 20th

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Agrium (NYSE:AGU) opened at 95.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. Agrium has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Agrium had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm earned $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agrium will post $5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of Agrium from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Agrium in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agrium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Agrium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agrium has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

About Agrium

Agrium Inc is a producer and distributor of agricultural products and services. The Company categorizes its segments within the Retail and Wholesale business units. The Retail business unit distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise and services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: North America, which includes the United States and Canada, and International, which includes Australia and South America.

