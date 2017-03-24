Agree Realty Co. (ADC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) opened at 48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Agree Realty had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wunderlich lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

