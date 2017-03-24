Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology. The Company’s TandAbs has the ability to bring NK-cells or T-cells into proximity and trigger a signal cascade that leads to the destruction of cancer cells. Its product pipeline includes AFM13, AFM11 and AFM21. Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) opened at 2.60 on Wednesday. Affimed NV has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $86.34 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/affimed-nv-afmd-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Affimed NV during the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Affimed NV by 150.8% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 73,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed NV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV Company Profile

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.