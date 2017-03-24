AES Corp’s (AES) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AES Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AES Corp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) traded up 0.671% on Thursday, reaching $11.255. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,952 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. AES Corp had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/aes-corps-aes-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-argus.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of AES Corp by 426.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,416,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after buying an additional 4,388,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AES Corp by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 6,765,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after buying an additional 2,248,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AES Corp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,720,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,405,000 after buying an additional 1,926,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AES Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,299,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES Corp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 14,783,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,781,000 after buying an additional 622,330 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES Corp

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for AES Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.