Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 728.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 696,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,899,000 after buying an additional 612,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,357,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,266,213,000 after buying an additional 548,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,202,000. CAM Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $244,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 37.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 888,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,170,000 after buying an additional 240,191 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 847.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $843.11 and its 200-day moving average is $803.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.56 and a 52 week high of $862.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $879.52 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pacific Crest lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $905.00 to $895.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $965.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $938.95.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $427,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,525 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

