Advantage Investment Management LLC Invests $157,000 in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 189.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $184.36. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post $12.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/advantage-investment-management-llc-invests-157000-in-fedex-co-fdx.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.85.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total transaction of $6,612,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,735,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.