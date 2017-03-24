AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (APFH) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APFH) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,812 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.89% of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APFH) opened at 30.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $31.20.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company earned $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AdvancePierre Foods Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In other news, insider Tony Schroder sold 25,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $760,145.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,446.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Clough sold 12,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $356,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,484 shares of company stock valued at $11,640,089 in the last quarter.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Company Profile

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc is a producer and distributor of ready-to-eat sandwiches, sandwich components and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through four segments. The Foodservice segment’s portfolio of products includes breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Philly steaks, fully cooked hamburger-patties, country-fried steak, stuffed entrees and chicken tenders.

