Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Receives $62.60 Average PT from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

A number of analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $219,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) opened at 65.91 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $70.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a provider of engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various forms in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

