Admiral Group plc (ADM) PT Raised to GBX 1,760

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,670 ($20.62) to GBX 1,760 ($21.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Admiral Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($21.00) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($24.85) price target on shares of Admiral Group plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($20.69) price target on shares of Admiral Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,746 ($21.56) to GBX 1,618 ($19.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,745.33 ($21.56).

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) opened at 1992.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,874.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,896.29. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,680.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,288.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.33 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($22.53) per share, with a total value of £39,216 ($48,432.75).

About Admiral Group plc

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

