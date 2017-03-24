adidas AG (ADS) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €166.00 ($178.49) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. equinet AG set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €201.00 ($216.13) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($174.19) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €171.86 ($184.80).

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) traded down 0.289% on Thursday, hitting €178.982. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares. The stock has a market cap of €36.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.854. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €100.57 and a 12 month high of €184.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €160.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €150.70.

