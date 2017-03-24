adidas AG (ADS) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank AG set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas AG in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. BNP Paribas set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on shares of adidas AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €171.86 ($184.80).

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) traded down 0.289% during trading on Thursday, hitting €178.982. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €160.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €150.70. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €100.57 and a 12-month high of €184.72. The firm has a market cap of €36.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.854.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/adidas-ag-ads-given-a-160-00-price-target-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-3.html.

adidas AG Company Profile

.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.