Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s (ADMP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“News reports are out that there maybe as many as 80,000 plus defective EpiPens (which are being recalled across multiple countries) as a result of a possible failure (failure to inject).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

ADMP has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) traded up 0.595% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.225. 97,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company’s market capitalization is $91.19 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Global Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

