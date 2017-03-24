Actuant Co. (ATU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Actuant from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Actuant from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Actuant from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.78.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) traded down 1.238% on Thursday, hitting $25.925. The stock had a trading volume of 370,414 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The stock’s market cap is $1.53 billion. Actuant has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.80.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Actuant will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Actuant news, Director Robert C. Arzbaecher sold 183,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $4,846,681.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ted Wozniak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,104 shares of company stock worth $6,022,946 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATU. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth about $425,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actuant by 11.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Actuant by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Actuant by 9.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,154,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,063,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

