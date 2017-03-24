Actuant Co. (ATU) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) in a research report released on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ATU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Actuant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Actuant from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.78.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) traded down 0.19% on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,340 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. Actuant has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Actuant had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Actuant will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eugene Edward Skogg sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $115,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ted Wozniak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,946 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter worth about $425,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Actuant by 11.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Actuant by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Actuant by 9.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,154,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,063,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares during the period.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

