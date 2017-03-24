Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Southern accounts for approximately 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Southern by 229.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Southern by 112.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Southern by 65.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Southern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) opened at 50.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.05. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Southern Co (SO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/access-financial-services-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-southern-co-so.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

In other news, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $980,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 70,680 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $3,454,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.