Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Cut by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture Plc were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division raised its stake in Accenture Plc by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accenture Plc by 44.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture Plc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Accenture Plc by 92.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Accenture Plc by 6.2% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 120.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Accenture Plc had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post $5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Cut by Aristotle Capital Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/accenture-plc-acn-stake-cut-by-aristotle-capital-management-llc.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $124.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $514,115.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.