Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Increased by WFG Advisors LP

WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,417.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,591 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP’s holdings in Accenture Plc were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 120.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Accenture Plc had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post $5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Accenture Plc to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture Plc to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In other Accenture Plc news, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,475 shares in the company, valued at $14,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $514,115.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

