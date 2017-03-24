Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) opened at 30.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.60. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $38.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company earned $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $47,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Conlon sold 7,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $755,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the United States. The Company’s segments include Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. The Company conducts its operations through Acadia Realty Limited Partnership.

