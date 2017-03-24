Absolute Software (ALSWF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ALSWF) opened at 5.4838 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $213.79 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

