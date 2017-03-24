ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) VP Sells $1,240,000.00 in Stock

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) opened at 123.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.51. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $132.95.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ABIOMED had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in ABIOMED by 338.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in ABIOMED by 36.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ABIOMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 489,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

