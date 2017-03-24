AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Boosted by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.7% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 65.65 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $1,465,825.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,632.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $335,068.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,599 shares of company stock worth $9,038,322 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

