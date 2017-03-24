Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $130,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company earned $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/abbott-laboratories-abt-shares-bought-by-cheviot-value-management-llc.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,455,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,705.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $595,254.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,228.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,139. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.