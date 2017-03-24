Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Boosted by Janus Capital Management LLC

Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,692,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,600,094,000 after buying an additional 1,562,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,791,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,386,741,000 after buying an additional 3,272,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 23,656,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,000,450,000 after buying an additional 878,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,494,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $951,303,000 after buying an additional 1,937,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,557,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,755,000 after buying an additional 1,385,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.77 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 113.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other news, insider Roger Bird sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $595,254.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,228.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Warmuth sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $174,796.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,592 shares of company stock worth $3,400,139. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

