AAR Corp. to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for AAR Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the firm will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. AAR Corp. had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIR. TheStreet upgraded AAR Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of AAR Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) opened at 34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AAR Corp. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AAR Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in AAR Corp. by 36.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after buying an additional 364,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAR Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AAR Corp. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

