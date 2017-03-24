A.R.T. Advisors LLC Takes Position in Manitex International Inc (MNTX)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Manitex International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 58.9% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,409,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 11.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 571,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Manitex International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Manitex International during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) opened at 7.55 on Friday. Manitex International Inc has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $124.97 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Manitex International Inc will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Manitex International from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries.

