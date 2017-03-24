A.R.T. Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alon USA Partners LP (ALDW)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alon USA Partners LP (NYSE:ALDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alon USA Partners by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alon USA Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alon USA Partners by 51.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alon USA Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alon USA Partners LP (NYSE:ALDW) opened at 9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $603.32 million. Alon USA Partners LP has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $13.26.

Alon USA Partners (NYSE:ALDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Alon USA Partners had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alon USA Partners LP will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Alon USA Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “A.R.T. Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alon USA Partners LP (ALDW)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/a-r-t-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-alon-usa-partners-lp-aldw.html.

Alon USA Partners Company Profile

Alon USA Partners, LP (Alon) is engaged principally in the business of operating a crude oil refinery in Big Spring, Texas, with a crude oil throughput capacity of approximately 73,000 barrels per day, which the Company refers to as its Big Spring refinery. The Company refines crude oil into finished products, which the Company markets primarily in Central and West Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona through its integrated wholesale distribution network to retail convenience stores and other third-party distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Alon USA Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alon USA Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.