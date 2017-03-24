A.R.T. Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 77,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,370,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 171,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,580,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,373,000 after buying an additional 151,220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) opened at 7.13 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.05 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/a-r-t-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-hlx.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Johnson Rice lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, insider Anthony Tripodo sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.