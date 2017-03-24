A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,300 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp by 51.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) opened at 7.25 on Friday. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company’s market cap is $527.85 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment Corp news, Chairman James Keenan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $73,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $184,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $364,290. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments.

