A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,700 Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zogenix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zogenix by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zogenix by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 109,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,430,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) opened at 10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The stock’s market capitalization is $258.06 million. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders in requirement of treatment alternatives. The Company’s areas of focus are epilepsy and schizophrenia.

