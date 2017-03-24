A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,200 Belmond Ltd (BEL)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Belmond by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,092,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,300,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Belmond by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,890,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,869,000 after buying an additional 336,576 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Belmond by 12.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 299,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Belmond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Belmond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) opened at 12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.24. Belmond Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.
BEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $16.00 price target on Belmond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Belmond from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
About Belmond
Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for Belmond Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmond Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.