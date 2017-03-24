A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,443 L.B. Foster Co (FSTR)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 47.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) opened at 12.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $129.52 million. L.B. Foster Co has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,443 L.B. Foster Co (FSTR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/a-r-t-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-10443-l-b-foster-co-fstr.html.

In other news, Director Bradley Vizi purchased 44,108 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $608,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company is a manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of products and services for the rail, construction, energy and utility markets. The Company’s segments include Rail Products and Services, Construction Products, and Tubular and Energy Services. Its Rail Products segment provides a range of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry.

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.