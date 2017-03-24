A.R.T. Advisors LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of Constellium NV (CSTM)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium NV were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium NV by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Constellium NV by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium NV by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium NV by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Constellium NV by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) opened at 6.60 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $696.83 million. Constellium NV has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/a-r-t-advisors-llc-purchases-4400-shares-of-constellium-nv-cstm.html.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Constellium NV in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

About Constellium NV

Constellium N.V. is a Netherlands-based company engaged in developing aluminum products for a range of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Europe and China. It operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Product; Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.