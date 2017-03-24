A.R.T. Advisors LLC Invests $160,000 in Secureworks Corp (SCWX)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Secureworks Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Secureworks Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Secureworks Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Secureworks Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Secureworks Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) opened at 11.48 on Friday. Secureworks Corp has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $926.10 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Secureworks Corp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Secureworks Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Secureworks Corp Company Profile

Secureworks Corp., formerly SecureWorks Holding Corp., is a global provider of intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

