A.R.T. Advisors LLC Invests $144,000 in Gastar Exploration Inc (GST)

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Gastar Exploration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GST. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gastar Exploration during the third quarter valued at $1,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gastar Exploration by 101,052.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,663,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,662,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gastar Exploration during the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gastar Exploration during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gastar Exploration by 10.4% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 7,182,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 675,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST) opened at 1.28 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $189.35 million. Gastar Exploration Inc has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEMKT:GST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gastar Exploration Inc will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/a-r-t-advisors-llc-invests-144000-in-gastar-exploration-inc-gst.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. FBR & Co set a $2.00 target price on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gastar Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gastar Exploration Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.